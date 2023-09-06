Carol L. Schmidt, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:33 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Carol was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 1, 1941, to Louis and Louise (Eckerle) Rees. She married Thomas Schmidt on June 22, 1961, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Carol was a 1959 graduate of Jasper High School and then worked as a secretary for Central Tractor for several years.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, the Ladies Sodality, and the Psi Iota Xi Sorority.

She loved playing cards, traveling, going to the casino, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and also her friends.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Schmidt, Jasper, IN, three children, Phil (Lisa) Schmidt, Jasper, IN, Denise (Frank) Bainbridge, Orlando, FL, and Gregory (Tammy) Schmidt, Carlsbad, NM, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one brother, James (Janet) Rees, Yukon, OK,

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Ronald Rees.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol L. Schmidt will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper and an hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Monday. The Ladies’ Sodality will pray a rosary at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com