Brandon Gordon, from the Dubos County Sheriff’s Department website

Authorities with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office have announced that Brandon L. Gordon, age 35 of Colorado, has been taken into custody for the following charges, following his recent evasion of police:

– Resisting Law Enforcement

– Criminal Recklessness

– Theft

– Battery

– Cruelty of an animal

Gordon was arrested by the Ferdinand Police Department late Wednesday (9/6/23) morning.