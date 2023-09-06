Joyce Ann Shriner, age 87, formerly of New Ulm, Minnesota, passed away at 4:10 pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Joyce was born in Hartley, Iowa on June 21, 1936, to Irvan and Ruth (Hefflefinger) Philiph. She married Donavan Q Shriner on December 22, 1957, in Hartley, Iowa. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2006.

She was a homemaker and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of New Ulm, Minnesota.

Joyce enjoyed reading, knitting, craft work, bowling, gardening, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Brian Shriner (Beth Ann), Jasper, Indiana, and Philip Shriner (Renate), Rochester, Minnesota, three grandchildren, Erik, Paul Anders, and Kenwyn Shriner, one sister-in-law, Ruth Philiph, Ocheyedan, Iowa, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband were her parents, one sister, Virgina Knock, and one brother, Willard “Bill” Philiph.

A funeral service will be held at a future date at the First United Methodist Church of New Ulm, Minnesota, with interment in the New Ulm City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

