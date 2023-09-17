Charles L. Fuhs, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:13 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Charles was born on March 24, 1943, in Jasper, Indiana to Urban and Colette (Burger) Fuhs. He married Bernice Senninger on November 23, 1968, in St. Celestine Catholic Church.

He served in the National Guard.

Charles was a lifelong farmer. In his later years, he drove for Buchta Trucking.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and the Jasper Moose.

He enjoyed Beaver Lake, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, and socializing with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bernice Fuhs, Jasper, two sons; Dean (Myra) Fuhs, Jasper, Jason Fuhs, Jasper, four grandchildren; Emily, Kayla, Carter, and Ryder Fuhs, one sister; Mary C. Lange, and one brother; Earl Fuhs.

He is preceded in death by one daughter, Lynn Fuhs, three sisters; Dorothy Lange, Liseta Buechler, and Ruth Buechler, two brothers; John and Linus Fuhs.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles L. Fuhs will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

