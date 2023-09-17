Sister Joan Scheller of the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand was given the Corazón ALASI Award for Cultural Competency.

The Corazón ALASI Award for Cultural Competency given by ALASI or Asociación Latinoamericana del Sur de Indiana honors “individuals who have fired our ‘corazon’ or heart to make us the individuals that we are today.”

To be nominated, a person must engage with the community, actively assist or empower the Latino Community, and seek to improve education for Latinos.

Sister Joan works in immigration services and Latino outreach through the monastery. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from St. Benedict’s College, a Master’s degree in Religious Studies from St. Louis University, and in Pastoral Ministry from Mexican American Catholic College in San Antonio, Texas, and Accreditation in Immigration Law from the U.S. Department of Justice.