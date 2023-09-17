The story of a Birdseye murder case from 2017 will be airing tonight on the national true-crime television series “Snapped”.

The true-crime reality series “Snapped” is a program that examines high-profile or bizarre cases consisting of usually female felons who have committed murder or attempted murder; with the victim usually being the perpetrator’s partner.

Tonight’s new episode of Snapped, listed as episode 21 of season 32 and titled “Sarah Andry”, covers the 2017 murder case of the 49-year-old Birdseye resident, Darin Atkins.

This episode will be airing at 6 PM Eastern Time tonight on the television channel Oxygen. After the episode airs it will be available on demand on multiple services at a later time.