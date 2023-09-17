Gary L. Egler, age 81 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at home.

Gary was born in Jasper, Indiana on July 22, 1942, to Leroy and Clara (Blattel) Egler. He married Rita M. Giesler on July 15, 1967, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. She preceded him in death on February 25, 2020.

Gary served in the Indiana Army National Guard and was a member of the Jasper American Legion Post #147.

He retired from Indiana Furniture Industries in Jasper after 40 years of service as a National Sales Manager.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and the Jasper Knights of Columbus.

He and his wife Rita were founding members of the DeutscherVerein (German Club) in Jasper, and was very active with the Strassenfest.

He was an avid and proud Jasper Wildcat sports fan, where he was active in the Jasper Football Booster Club and attended as many sporting events as possible. He enjoyed playing golf, IU sports, Notre Dame Football, the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with his family and beloved grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Debbie Mann (Matt), Greenwood, Jennifer Ulsomer (Chris), Fishers, one son, Tom Egler (Kim), Bloomington, five grandchildren, Chloe Goepfrich (Adam), Eli Mann, Gavin and Brynlee Egler, and Henry “Hank” Ulsomer.

Preceding him in death besides his wife were his parents, and a stepfather, John Stemle.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary L. Egler will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Dubois County Community Foundation – Jasper DeutscherVerein (German Club) Endowment, or to a favorite charity.

