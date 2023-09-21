DC Multisport is hosting a Pickleball Tournament this weekend in Jasper.

Pickleball players from over twenty-one Indiana communities will converge at Bohnert Park in Jasper this weekend for the 3rd Annual DC Multisport “Battle of the Paddle” Pickleball Tournament.

Men’s and Women’s doubles will be held on Saturday, September 23rd beginning at 9 AM. A Mixed Doubles competition will also be held on Sunday, September 24th beginning at 1 PM.

The public is welcome to watch the teams compete for medals in the non-sanctioned tournament. Admission is free and spectators are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Tri-County YMCA.