Indiana was given 3rd place in the Government Experience Awards by the Center for Digital Government.



The Center for Digital Government annually evaluates the achievements of states, cities, and counties that have raised the bar on the experience of government services to create a better-engaged constituency and a more responsive government.

Indiana finished third in the overall state government experience awards, and the Geographic Information Office was touted for its modernized IndianaMap site, indianamap.org, with a Project award.

The CDG recognized Indiana for its user experience with Access Indiana, and the Office of Technology was lauded for offering free and low-cost services to local government, including website development and hosting, payment processing, web domains, and cybersecurity training.

Indiana has placed in the top four among all states in each year of eligibility for the CDG awards.

To find the full list of winners for the Government Experience Awards visit govtech.com/gov-experience.