The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with Drive Clean Indiana, and the Indiana Utility Group is introducing a statewide electric vehicle and EV charging initiative, called GOEVIN: GO Electric Vehicle INdiana.

This effort aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across Indiana, ushering in a more sustainable era of transportation.

A pivotal highlight of this initiative will be the official launch of GOEVIN across Indiana.

The GOEVIN team is collectively committed to driving the development of Indiana’s EV education and EV charging programs. By uniting expertise and financial support, this initiative seeks to provide Hoosiers with enhanced access to EV infrastructure and information.

As GOEVIN evolves, it is set to encompass an array of valuable features including an EV Calculator, up-to-date news and event listings, comprehensive EV incentives, and a directory of participating EV dealers within the Indiana region. A monthly newsletter will also keep stakeholders informed about the latest advancements in the electric vehicle landscape.



For further information and updates on GOEVIN, visit GOEVIN.com and stay connected with IDEM and Drive Clean Indiana.