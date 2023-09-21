The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association is hosting a meeting to address a recently passed bill, HB 1454, at the Ferdinand Community Center on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM EST.

HB 1454 is a bill passed by the state of Indiana that gives the ability of County Councils to distribute to Volunteer Fire Departments, Township Fire Departments, Fire Protection Territories, and Fire Protection Districts up to the amount of revenue that is attributable to five one-hundredths of one percent (0.05%) of the tax rate imposed for allocations to public safety purposes.

This meeting is open to all County Councils, Fire Departments, and its members, as well as House and Senate members from across the Hoosier state. This special meeting will cover all who serve any part of Crawford, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, and Spencer counties, not just the location of the meeting.

Refreshments will be served at this event. The Ferdinand Community Center is located at 1710 Community Drive next to the 18th Street Park in Ferdinand.

For more information, you can check out the I.V.F.A. website at www.ivfa.org