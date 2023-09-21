The City of Jasper has multiple updates on the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project.

This update, given on Wednesday, September 20th, states most of the work on the Square has been completed and a punch list of items is being finished over the next 2 weeks.

This list of items being finished includes:

Finishing the nearly complete directional striping and crosswalk striping.

Installing traffic signal loop detectors on the westbound lane of 6 th Street and 231.

Street and 231. Finishing the installation of pavers in a few spots.

Finishing concrete coring for the installation of various signs.

And having city departments oversee final inspections of the completed work.

A ribbon cutting and opening ceremony dedicating the completion of the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization project will be held on Friday, October 13th at 5 PM around the Courthouse Square.