An Evansville man was arrested in Pike County after a traffic stop.

At approximately 8:51 AM on Wednesday, September 20th, an Evansville District ISP Trooper was patrolling SR 64 near Meridian Road when he observed the driver of a 1996 Ford Ranger traveling east at 94 mph.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and continued east on SR 64 at a high rate of speed before turning onto CR 550 South and then north on CR 100 East.

The driver disregarded the stop sign at CR 475 South and continued traveling west toward Meridian Road.

The driver attempted to turn south onto Meridian Road but struck a guide wire for a utility pole causing the vehicle to roll over.

The driver, who was identified as 57-year-old Henry DeWeese of Evansville, was taken into custody without further incident.

DeWeese did receive minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville where he was treated and released.

DeWeese is currently being held on bond in the Pike County Jail and is facing charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Habitual Traffic Violator, and Reckless Driving.