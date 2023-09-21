ISP is reminding Hoosiers to be careful when driving around agricultural equipment.
With the fall harvest rapidly approaching in Indiana there will be an increase in agricultural equipment on the roads. Hoosier motorists should expect to see large combines, tractors pulling grain carts, and other agricultural equipment on the roadways.
The Indiana State Police is partnering with the Indiana Department of Agriculture to increase roadway safety by encouraging careful driving and taking the correct steps when safely navigating around large farm equipment on the roads.
ISP advises Hoosier motorists and farmers should note:
- If you see agricultural equipment on the roadways slow down.
- Large agricultural equipment makes slower and wider turns than passenger vehicles.
- Farm equipment is wide and can take up most of the road; so be sure to use caution when passing.
- With the movement of large and wide agricultural equipment on the roads, allow plenty of time to get to your destination and be aware of alternate routes.
- When following slow-moving agricultural equipment make sure to exercise patience.
- Be aware that agricultural equipment may be moving on the roadways at night.
- And farmers should look for a wide pullover location to allow backed-up traffic to safely pass.