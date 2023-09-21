ISP is reminding Hoosiers to be careful when driving around agricultural equipment.

With the fall harvest rapidly approaching in Indiana there will be an increase in agricultural equipment on the roads. Hoosier motorists should expect to see large combines, tractors pulling grain carts, and other agricultural equipment on the roadways.

The Indiana State Police is partnering with the Indiana Department of Agriculture to increase roadway safety by encouraging careful driving and taking the correct steps when safely navigating around large farm equipment on the roads.

ISP advises Hoosier motorists and farmers should note: