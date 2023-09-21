The Dubois County Bombers have been admitted into the Prospect League Baseball League.

The Prospect League Board of Directors voted to admit the Dubois County Bombers of Huntingburg, alongside the Full Count Rhythm of Hendersonville, TN, to the Prospect League. The Dubois County Bombers will field the team during the 2024 summer season.

The former Ohio Valley League teams of the Dubois County Bombers and the Full Count Rhythm will replace the West Virginia Miners who were sold to Dubois County and the Quincy Gems who were sold to Full Count.

For the Bombers this move marks a return to the Prospect League after having been a member from 2005-12.

The Prospect League is a premier Midwestern wood-bat collegiate summer baseball league with 17 teams across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee. The League provides college players with a professional setting with excellent competition and high-quality facilities while delivering exciting baseball action and affordable all-ages entertainment to its communities.

For more information about The Prospect League visit prospectleague.com.