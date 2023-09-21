A Jasper man was arrested on child molestation charges.

On September 20th, Michael L. Crockett of Jasper was sentenced to 30 years at the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to the offense of Child Molestation.

This conviction is based on a complaint from a juvenile under the age of 14 years old that Crockett engaged in sexual conduct for a period of approximately 5 years. Crockett was arrested for this offense on July 6th, 2023.

Given the nature of the offense, Mr. Crockett was deemed to be a “Credit Restricted Felon” under Indiana Law. This means that he will only receive 1 day of good time credit for every 6 days of imprisonment, which means he will have to serve approximately 25 actual years in prison of his 30-year sentence. He also will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Dubois County Prosecutor Beth Schroeder would like to give credit to several individuals and agencies who assisted in swiftly securing this conviction and lengthy prison sentence. She commends Detective Josh Greener and the Jasper Police Department for their thorough investigation and Deputy Prosecutor Dan Wilkinson who prosecuted the case.