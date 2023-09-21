The Martin County Board of Commissioners has issued a burn ban for Martin County effective immediately:

Pursuant to the provisions of IC 10-14-3-29.

Effective immediately, the following activities are prohibited in Martin County:

1) Campfires and other recreational fires, unless enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter by 6 inches high or larger:

2) Open burn of any kind using conventional fuel such as wood, or other combustible matter, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane;

3) The burning of debris, such as timber of vegetation, including such debris that results from building construction activities and/or windstorm debris; and

4) The use of burn barrels for any open burning at residential structures.

Charcoal from permitted grills shall not be removed from the grills until the charcoal has been thoroughly extinguished.

Limit personal use of fireworks to those that do not leave the ground, and refrain from using aerial firework devices.

For updates on the conditions of this burn ban, please visit the Martin County Indiana Government Facebook page.