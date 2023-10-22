A Bartholomew County man was arrested in Jasper on drug charges after leaving the scene of an accident.

On Saturday, October 21st, at approximately 2:48 PM, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to an accident at the intersection of Wernsing Road and USI 231; where a driver involved in the accident had reportedly left the scene.

Officers were able to determine a male subject was the driver of a 2021 Buick Encore involved in the accident, and the subject had left on foot into a nearby cornfield.

After the Jasper Police Department used one of its Bloodhounds, they were able to locate the suspect and identify them as 37-year-old, David Bozell, of Columbus.

Upon further investigation, methamphetamine and paraphernalia were located.

Bozell was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended prior, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.

There were no injuries in the vehicle accident.