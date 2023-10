The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the closure of a road in Princeton.

At 9:41 AM today, the Gibson County Sherrif announced East Broadway Street in Princeton was closed due to a large structure fire at 715 East Broadway Street.

The Gibson County Sherrif is advising drivers to avoid the area for at least the next couple of hours.

There is no other information available at this time on when the road will be reopened or on the fire.