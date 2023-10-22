The Jasper Municipal Water Department has announced a recent boil advisory has been lifted.

As of Tuesday, October 21st, at 9:10 AM, the boil advisory issued for Third Avenue from SR 164 to Staat Strasse, Giesler Rd. to Dodge St., and all residences on Plymouth St., has been lifted.

The water is safe for human and pet consumption.

If your water has some discoloration, the Jasper Municipal Water Department recommends running your cold water tap until it clears.

Any questions can be directed to the Jasper Water Department at 812-482-5252.