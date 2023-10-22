Marie Hensley, age 60, of Doolittle Mills, IN passed away on October 20, 2023, at the U of L Hospital in Louisville, KY surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 28, 1963, to Doris (Highfill) Deaton in Corydon, IN.

Marie is preceded in death by her mother Doris Deaton and her uncle Ronnie Brown.

She loved deer hunting, mushroom hunting, and watching wrestling. She enjoyed wildlife and watching hummingbirds and squirrels from her front porch. But mostly she enjoyed playing with all her grandbabies.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years Bart Hensley, her children; Josh (Sarah) Kilner, Shena (Tammy) Collins, Nicole (Eric) Newton, Dustin (Andrea) Hensley, Blake Hensley, Amber Meredith, and Tiffany (Tylor) Beckman, grandchildren; Clayton, Diamond, Sabrina, Callen, Tristin, Annabell, Emery, Karington, Coen, Kenneth “KJ”, Zaydon, Brody, and Madeline, her brother John Deaton and brother-in-law Brett Hensley.

Funeral service will be on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (fast time) at Bethel Christian Church in English, IN.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 24, at Bethel Christian Church from 11:00 a.m. (fast time) to service time at 2:00 p.m. (fast time).

The family has requested that everyone should wear comfortable clothing.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Albert Madden with burial at Fosters Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Marie Hensley.