The Heart of Jasper is bringing back its popular Alive After 5! event series to the Square in downtown Jasper for the 2026 season.

Held on the first Friday of select months from May through December, the monthly event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., offering an evening of live music, local vendors, shopping, and community engagement.

During Alive After 5!, downtown merchants will extend their hours, giving visitors additional time to explore shops, restaurants, and boutiques throughout the Square. The event will also feature free live entertainment by Jon and Stacey, along with a variety of local vendors.

The 2026 Alive After 5! dates include May 1, June 5, August 7, September 4, October 2, November 6, and December 4.

Organizers say the event is part of an ongoing effort to promote a vibrant and welcoming downtown while supporting local businesses. Community members, families, and visitors are encouraged to attend and experience the atmosphere and offerings of downtown Jasper.

Additional details, including vendor information and updates, will be shared through the Heart of Jasper’s social media channels.