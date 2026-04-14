Dubois County is joining communities nationwide in recognizing the Week of the Young Child, observed April 11 through 17. The annual event, established by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, highlights the needs of young children and their families while celebrating the programs and services that support early childhood development.

The observance serves as a reminder of the critical role early learning plays in long-term success. Research shows the first five years of life are the most important for development, as the brain forms connections at a rapid pace and reaches about 90 percent of its growth by age five. These early experiences help shape future learning, behavior, and overall health.

Local educators and community leaders are emphasizing the importance of investing in high-quality early childhood programs. In 2024, the Dubois County Community Foundation launched a countywide initiative to expand access to affordable, high-quality early education. The effort is led by Thrive by Five, a group of community partners and childcare providers working to improve early care across the county.

The initiative focuses on increasing childcare capacity, enhancing program quality, raising community awareness about early development, and supporting the early childhood workforce. These efforts aim to ensure more children have access to strong early learning opportunities while helping families better understand the importance of early education.

Local childcare providers are also recognizing the week as an opportunity to celebrate young learners and the role of early childhood programs in building a strong community foundation. Organizers say continued investment in early childhood education supports not only school readiness, but also long-term success for individuals and the community as a whole.

More information about the Week of the Young Child can be found through the National Association for the Education of Young Children, while details about the local Thrive by Five initiative are available through the Dubois County Community Foundation.