William Edward Rohl, 84, of Schnellville, passed away on Sunday, April 12th in Ferdinand. Bill was born April 23, 1941 in Perry County to Estel and Jesse Mae (Wiseman) Rohl. He married Nancy Kluesner on August 17, 1963 in St. John Catholic Church in Bristow.

Bill was a retired School Superintendent. He was an avid gardener and was always tinkering and being a handyman. He enjoyed mushroom hunting and attending his grandchildren’s scholastic and sporting events. Bill was an avid Notre Dame fan. William started his careerafter receiving his Bachelor’s degree of Education from Oakland City College, his Masters’ degree and his ESD from Indiana State University in Terre Haute. He started teaching at Holy Cross in Fort Branch. He was a principal at Owensville, Superintendent in Eminence, Indiana, and superintendent in Argos, Indiana. William completed his career as Superintendent of Southeast Dubois County School Corporation. Bill was a member of the Knights Of Columbus in Haubstadt # 2215, Lyons Club in Argos, Kiwanis Clubs of Ferdinand and Fort Branch, Indiana State Teachers Union, and was a recipient of a Sagamore of the Wabash.

Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy; three sons, Steve (Molly) Rohl of French Lick, Ryan Rohl of Schnellville and Aaron (Laura) Rohl of Santa Claus; two daughters, Melinda (Brad) Gutgsell of Schnellville and Rhecia (Steve) Brown of Ferdinand; sisiter in-law, Marlene Rohl of Rockford, IL.; thirteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one on the way in August.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Irvan, Charles and Novy Rohl; sister and brother in-law, Alice and Hube Kleaving.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 17th at 11:00 AM EDT / 10:00 AM CDT in St. Isidore Catholic Church in Bristow. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8:00 PM EDT / 3-7:00 PM CDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Friday from 7-10:30 AM EDT / 6-9:30 AM CDT at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com