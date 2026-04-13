Linda Lou Kalb, age 88, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Linda was born in Martin County, Indiana, on March 30, 1938, to Cletus and Lydia (Harder) Buchta. Her dad passed at a young age, and she was then raised by her step-dad, Paul Braun. She married Eugene Kalb on June 21, 1956. He preceded her in death on June 19, 2024.

Linda was a graduate of Dubois High School.

She retired from Jasper Rubber Products, where she had worked for almost 40 years.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

Linda enjoyed bowling, playing cards, gardening, going on vacation, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving one son, David (Brenda) Kalb, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Kalb, and Stephanie (Jesse) Noblitt, five great-grandchildren, Grayson, Vance, and Declan Kalb and Axel and Owen Noblitt, one sister, Carol (Romie) Lampert, Jasper, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, parents, and step-dad, are two brothers, Tom and Jim Braun.

A funeral service for Linda Lou Kalb will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in Haysville Community Cemetery. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.