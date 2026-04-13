Albert John Berger, 81, passed away peacefully at his home on April 9, 2026.

He was born on March 23, 1945, in Spencer County, Indiana, to Victor and Anna (Schwartz) Berger. On April 29, 1967 he was united in marriage to Janice Herbig at Holy Family Church in Jasper, IN. Albert graduated from St. Ferdinand High School in 1963 and soon after began serving his country as a member of the Army National Guard from 1963 to 1966. Following his military service, he built a strong and varied work history that reflected both his skill and his willingness to do whatever was needed. He started as a concrete truck driver for Central Concrete and then worked at Holland Dairy as a delivery truck driver. He later ran a bike, mower, and small engine repair shop out of his home in Ferdinand and also worked as a heavy equipment operator at Peabody Coal Company at Squaw Creek Mine. Throughout his life he also worked occasional construction with Bobby Haas and helped on his family farm when his father passed. He spent many years as an over-the-road truck driver for Styline Logistics, and after retirement from Styline, he continued to stay active by working part time driving for AT Transportation.

Albert especially loved being around his family and friends, and he was happiest when surrounded by the people who meant the most to him. He is survived by his wife, Janice; his children, Tammy (Alan) Dilger, Robert Berger, Jeff (Carmen) Berger, Cindy (Mike) Messier, Randy Berger, Wayne Berger, Eric Berger, and Stephanie (Devon) Bancroft. He was also blessed with 24 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, each of whom brought him great pride and joy. He is also survived by his sister, Maryetta Boehm, and his brother, Leroy (Nancy) Berger along with many nieces and nephews. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Paul Berger, and his sister, Loretta Seckinger.



Albert enjoyed working outside, especially in his garden. He could often be seen cruising around the county roads and through town in his side by side, enjoying the familiar sights of the community he loved. He was a member of the Early Days Antique Club and a longtime member of Christ the King Parish where he often volunteered at the parish picnic. He cherished family and friends above all, yet he was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Albert never met a stranger, and his warm personality made it easy for him to make friends wherever he went. He left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him, and his presence will be deeply missed.



Funeral services will be Thursday, April 16th at 11:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday, April 15th at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4-8:00 PM and again on Thursday at the funeral home from 8-10:30 AM.