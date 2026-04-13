Saint Meinrad Archabbey has announced the return of its annual May pilgrimages honoring the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine. The services are scheduled for each Sunday in May and are open to the public.

Each pilgrimage will begin with an opening hymn and brief sermon, followed by a rosary procession. The service concludes with the Litany of the Blessed Virgin and a closing hymn.

A different speaker will lead each week with a specific theme. On May 3, Brother Chrysostom Sica of Belmont Abbey in North Carolina will present “Mary: Like Us.” Brother Joel Blaize will speak on May 10 with a message titled “Regina Caeli: The Church’s Easter Song to Mary.” On May 17, Brother Francis de Sales Wagner will present “Our Lady of Peace.” Brother Jude Angel Romero-Olivas will follow on May 24 with “Have You Discovered Your Gift from the Holy Spirit Yet?” The final pilgrimage on May 31 will feature Brother Gregory Morris speaking on “Mary, Spouse of the Holy Spirit.”

All services begin at 2 p.m. Central Time. The Monte Cassino Shrine is located one mile east of the Archabbey on State Highway 62 in St. Meinrad.

Additional information is available by contacting Krista Hall at 812-357-6501 during business hours or by calling 812-357-6611 on the day of the event.