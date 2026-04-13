A teacher in Pike County is under investigation by the Indiana State Police following an alleged incident reported earlier this month.

According to a statement released by the school district on April 13, administrators were first made aware of the situation on April 9 and immediately launched an internal investigation. Law enforcement was also contacted and is now involved in the case.

School officials indicated the employee in question has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The district has not released additional details about the nature of the allegations.

Due to the ongoing investigation, school officials stated no further information will be made available at this time.