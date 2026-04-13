Lana Gayle Flamion, age 74, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 2:55 p.m., on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at her residence.

She was born May 31, 1951, in Evansville, Indiana, to William “Bill” and Bernice Maria (Finke) Meyer. Lana married Randall L. “Randy” Flamion on July 17, 1971, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. She graduated from Holland High School’s Class of 1969; worked as a beautician; and was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Holland, Holland American Legion Auxiliary Post 343 and the High School Alumni Reunion Committee. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Jacquelyn Sue Meyer.

She is survived by; her husband, Randall L. “Randy” Flamion of Holland; two sons, Jeremy (Laura) Flamion of Huntingburg and Ryan (Stacey) Flamion of Holland; two daughters, Brooke (Paul) Nichter of Huntingburg and Ashley (Levi) Kirk of Holland; one sister, Tara Parman of Carmel; one brother, Brad (Kim) Meyer of Huntingburg; and ten grandchildren.

Funeral services for Lana Flamion will be held at 10:00 a.m. E.D.T., Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland with burial to follow at St. James Cemetery. The service will be celebrated by Pastor Daniel Landin.

Visitation will take place at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., E.D.T, on Tuesday, April 14th and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or The Heitman House in Holland.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com