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Benefit and Fun Run Supporting Sarah (Gatwood) Bruner Planned for May 2nd Adult Mental Health First Aid Class Offered by Deaconess Memorial Medical Center Pike County Teacher Placed on Leave Amid State Police Investigation Annual May Pilgrimages Return to Monte Cassino Shrine in St. Meinrad “Cruisin for Cora” Benefit Ride Set for May 30 in Huntingburg

Deaconess Memorial is offering an Adult Mental Health First Aid class on Monday, May 11th, from 8 AM to 2 PM at the Deaconess Memorial Southside Office.

This class is free to attend and features skills-based training on how to identify, understand, and respond to signs and symptoms of a mental health or substance use crisis in adults 18 and older.

Registration is required and can be made by visiting deaconess.com/calendars/adult-mental-health-first-aid, or calling Deaconess Wellness Solutions Jasper at 812-996-2399, option 1 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, extension 2399. 

On By Celia Neukam

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