Deaconess Memorial is offering an Adult Mental Health First Aid class on Monday, May 11th, from 8 AM to 2 PM at the Deaconess Memorial Southside Office.

This class is free to attend and features skills-based training on how to identify, understand, and respond to signs and symptoms of a mental health or substance use crisis in adults 18 and older.

Registration is required and can be made by visiting deaconess.com/calendars/adult-mental-health-first-aid, or calling Deaconess Wellness Solutions Jasper at 812-996-2399, option 1 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, extension 2399.