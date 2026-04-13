A benefit for Sarah (Gatwood) Bruner is being planned for Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, at St. Meinrad Park, featuring a fun run, silent auction, festivities, and more.

Sarah was a former Perry County resident and a 2002 graduate of Perry Central High School. She is the daughter of Don and Linda (Ubelhor) Gatwood and the granddaughter of the late Butch and Aggie Ubelhor.

Sarah was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, as well as stage 4 endometrial cancer that has spread to her ovaries, liver, and throughout her abdominal wall. She has just completed her six rounds of chemo, will begin immunotherapy shortly, and determinations on surgery will be made soon.

A Fun Run will kick off the benefit at the St. Meinrad Park with the run leaving the lot at 11 AM. Sign-in starts at 10 AM central at the park and costs $10 per vehicle. All are welcome, with motorcycles and other vehicles leaving in different groups. For more information on the Fun Run, contact Jonathan Frakes at 812-746-1431.

Later a Silent Auction will begin at 1 PM, with bidding ending at 4:30 PM. Donations are still being accepted for the auction.

The benefit will offer grilled pork chop and chicken dinners with sides for $15 a plate beginning at 3 PM central, as well as a Bake Sale, and hamburgers and drinks available throughout the event.

Live music by Megan & Isaac Gatwood, Ron Troesch, and Band Sold Separately can also be enjoyed from 2 to 6 PM.

All proceeds from the event will go to Sarah (Gatwood) Bruner. Donations can also be made via Venmo: @SarahKBruner.

Organizers ask attendees to bring their own chairs to enjoy the day. Parking will be available in the Adjacent Superior Ag parking lot.

For more information, to make a donation, or to volunteer for the event, contact Carol (Ubelhor) Troesch at 812-309-8523.