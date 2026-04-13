Patricia J. Herbig, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away with her family by her side at 2:07 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2026, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Patricia was born in Montgomery, Indiana, on May 1, 1941, to Hubert and Zella (Gamble) Sellers.

She was a licensed beautician and worked as a manager of the GNC store in Jasper.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved animals, especially her cats. She enjoyed nature walks, Barr-Reeve basketball, making jewelry, and home decorating. She had a knack for style and had a great sense of humor.

She is survived by three children: Steve (Shelly) Herbig, Michele (Kevin) Reinbold, and Tricia (Marty) Kaiser, 10 grandchildren: Jewel (Josh) Hopping, Jeri (Greg) Noe, Jaron (Johanna) Herbig, Chelsea (Ricardo) Ramos, Malia (Joe) Lombard, Caleb Reinbold, Nate, Nigel, Jill, and Orrin Kasier, 10 great-grandchildren, one sister, Traci Freespirit, two brothers: Ed Sellers and Frank (Jan) Sellers.

She is preceded in death by three sisters: Ginny Crowe, Mary Grow, Dorothy Ward, two brothers: Charles “Buck” Sellers and Paul Sellers.

A private Celebration of Life for Patricia J. Herbig will be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Charles Health Campus, Dubois County Humane Society, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.