David L. Blessinger, age 67, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:24 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at home.

David was born on July 23, 1956, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Roman and Sigrid (Menzel) Blessinger.

He was a Marine Corps Veteran, who fought during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Surviving are four sisters, Norita Nigg, Jasper, IN, Sandy Walt, Mountain Home, AR, Deborah (David) Zehr, Chandler, IN, Michelle (John) Welp, Loogootee, IN, three brothers, Jeff Blessinger, Jacksonville, FL, Brian Blessinger, Cherokee Village, AR, Patrick Blessinger, New York, New York, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are three brothers, Gregory, Tim, and Terry Blessinger.

A military gravesite service for David L. Blessinger will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 23, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct the military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 12:30-2:15 p.m. on Monday, October 23, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or to a favorite charity.

