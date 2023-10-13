Shortly after 3 PM EST on Thursday, EMS responded to a “workplace incident” at Scepter, INC in Bicknell, located in Knox County.

Authorities say that 64-year-old Oscar Sanders of Bicknell was involved in an incident that tragically resulted in him losing his life.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the precise cause of death, and an investigation is currently underway. The Knox County Coroner’s Office, in collaboration with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, is diligently working to gather all pertinent information surrounding the circumstances of this tragic incident.

Scepter Inc. is a company that recycles all types of dross and aluminum scrap.