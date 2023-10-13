Latest News

INDOT has announced lane restrictions for U.S. 41 in Evansville.

Beginning on or around 6 PM on Friday, October 20th, crews will begin restricting southbound traffic on U.S. 41 in Evansville. This restriction will occur between Bellemeade Avenue and Washington Avenue. 

These restrictions will allow crews to perform shoulder work to the U.S. 41 median.

The lane restrictions will occur only on weekends. The work will begin on or around 6 PM on Friday and last through 7 AM on Monday. 

The project is expected to take two weekends to complete, depending on the weather.

On By Celia Neukam

