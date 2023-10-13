Multiple local organizations received grant funding for solar eclipse-related events.

The Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement recently awarded grants to multiple organizations throughout the state in preparation for the total solar eclipse that will occur on April 8th, 2024. The money will help local groups host solar eclipse-related events that day.

The following organizations in the local area received grants.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will also host eclipse-related events that day. For more information about DNR’s eclipse-related events, go to in.gov/dnr/places-to-go/events.

For more information about the eclipse, go to science.nasa.gov/eclipses.