Latest News

Multiple Local Organizations Received Grant Funding for 2024 Solar Eclipse-Related Events Bicknell Man Tragically Killed in Work-Related Fatality Haysville to Hold Public Information Meeting Regarding Sewer System Fatal Accident in Perry County Actors Community Theatre Hiring Production Positions for “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” Radio Play

Multiple local organizations received grant funding for solar eclipse-related events.

The Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement recently awarded grants to multiple organizations throughout the state in preparation for the total solar eclipse that will occur on April 8th, 2024. The money will help local groups host solar eclipse-related events that day.

The following organizations in the local area received grants.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will also host eclipse-related events that day. For more information about DNR’s eclipse-related events, go to in.gov/dnr/places-to-go/events.

For more information about the eclipse, go to science.nasa.gov/eclipses.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post