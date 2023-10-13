Richard W. Toney, 74, of Corydon, IN passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2023, at Norton Healthcare Pavilion with his family by his side.

He was born on November 4, 1948, in Marengo, Indiana to Warren and Virginia (Sloan) Toney.

Richard graduated from Butler University. He went to work as a pharmacist for over 50 years serving customers and local residents at various Pharmacies throughout the area.

He enjoyed reading and was a car enthusiast. Richard will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents Warren and Virginia Toney.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Linda Toney, his children, Warren Toney, Gail Toney, and Beverly Bewley, his granddaughter, Hunter, and his sister, Rita Toney–Sanders.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Dillman–Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana with Pastor Doug Cox to officiate. Burial will follow in Mathers Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 11:00 A.M until the time of service at 1:00 P.M at Dillman–Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee, 38105

