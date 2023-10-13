Louise E. Mullen, age 61, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by family at 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Louise was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 13, 1961, to Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Hasenour. She married John Mullen on March 28, 1981, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana.

She was a 1980 graduate of Forest Park High School.

She had previously worked for Best Home Furnishings and most recently for Sanders Family Meats.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Surviving is her husband, John Mullen, St. Anthony, IN, two sons, John W. (Tiffany) Mullen, Henderson, KY, and Jed (Jessi) Mullen, Santa Claus, IN, four grandchildren, Wesley Mullen and Knox, Ellis, and Zeke Mullen, and four siblings.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Louise E. Mullen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 23, 2023, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday, October 23.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.



