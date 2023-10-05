Fire Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s office are now turning to the public for help in regards to the fire on Tuesday in downtown Washington, Indiana.

A historic building at 107 Main Street, in the city’s downtown area, was reported to be ablaze after 9PM on Tuesday night. The red brick building currently is rented for storage, and nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

Washington’s own Fire Department quickly arrived on scene and were able to knockout the blaze before calling the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s for help in determining the cause of the of the fire. Investigators quickly arrived at the conclusion that the fire was intentionally set a several locations within the historic building.

People with information about this incident are asked to call the Indiana arson hotline at 1-800-382-4628.