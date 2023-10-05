The United States Postal Service offices will be closed across the Hoosier State on Monday, October 9th in honor of Columbus Day holiday.

This means there will be no mail delivery to the street or P.O. Box addresses with the exception of Priority Mail Express.

All USPS services will resume on Tuesday morning October 10th.

Customers requiring postal services can use the Self-Service Kiosk (SSK) available at select post offices.

The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps or shipping a package.