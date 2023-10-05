Margaret L. Schepers, age 59, of Louisville, Kentucky (formerly of Celestine, Indiana), passed away at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at University of Louisville Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

Margie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March, 22, 1964, to Gerald H. and Virginia T. (Durcholz) Schepers.

Margie was a 1982 Dubois High School graduate. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana State University. She received her master’s degree from Purdue University.

She worked as a project manager for the Internal Revenue Service.

She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Louisville, Kentucky.

Margie enjoyed crafts, crocheting, cooking, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by three sisters; Janice Schepers, Indianapolis, IN, Karen (Robert) Reynard, Indianapolis, IN, and Elaine (Andrew) Kreilein, Bretzville, IN, four brothers; Dennis Schepers, Paoli, IN, Douglas Schepers, Celestine, IN, Marvin (Janessa) Schepers, Otwell, IN, and Larry Schepers, Celestine, IN and a niece and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret L. Schepers will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, in St. Isidore Parish- St. Raphaels Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Celestine Cemetery in Celestine, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.



Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.