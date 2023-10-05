A new daycare and preschool in Jasper will soon be holding a ribbon cutting.

This new daycare and preschool is called “Bright Beginnings Daycare & Preschool” and offers its services for infants 6 weeks old through 4 years of age. Bright Beginnings Daycare & Preschool is an unlicensed registered Child Care ministry of Victory Assembly.

Bright Beginnings Daycare & Preschool will be holding a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 11th, at 1 PM at their building located at 1330 Franklin Street in Jasper.

To learn more about Bright Beginnings Daycare & Preschool visit, victoryjasper.com/daycare, or call 812-559-0369.