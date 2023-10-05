A Knox County man was arrested in Daviess County on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, at approximately 11:42 PM, Officers with the Washington Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of SE 2nd and Hayes Avenue for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, 63-year-old, Gregory Vories, of Monroe City, was found to be in possession of Controlled Substance pills. Officers brought a K9 unit onto the scene and after a positive alert by the K9 to the presence of the odor of illegal narcotics, a further search of the vehicle was conducted.

Officers reported locating a handgun, suspected Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia, and items believed to be associated with the manufacturing of Methamphetamine.

Vories was arrested and is facing charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Possessing a Firearm with an Altered ID, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and Possession of Paraphernalia.