A Washington County Man was arrested on child pornography charges.

In April 2023, Detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force in Sellersburg began an investigation after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber tip report indicated that a specific account was possibly being used to transmit child pornography images or video files.

Investigators requested a search warrant and on Wednesday, October 4th, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at an address in eastern Washington County.

As a result of the investigation and search, Troopers arrested 30-year-old, Matthew Reid, for five counts of Possession of Child Pornography. The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website, in.gov/isp/icactf. To report a crime with your child as a victim involving the Internet or other electronic means, contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.