“Boo at the Zoo” is coming to the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden on the evenings of October 13 and 14, and again on October 21, 22, and 23, and once last time October 27 and 28.

This event is being presented by Old National Bank.

Trick-or-Treat your way through the Zoo visiting candy stations, animal encounters, magic shows, LIFESIZE DINOSAURS, and much much more!

TWO sessions have been announced for Fridays and Saturdays from 5:00-6:30 and again at 6:30 through 8 PM, all times listed are CST. One session has been announced for Sunday (Oct 22)from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Special event tickets are required for this after-hours event and are ONLY available online at www.meskerparkzoo.com. TICKETS ARE NOT SOLD AT THE GATE.

Tickets are $6 for Zoo Members and $8 for Non-Members. To prepare for Boo at the Zoo, the Zoo will be closing early each night of Boo at the Zoo & Sensory Spooktacular.

The last admission on Friday and Saturday will be at 2 pm and guests must exit the grounds by 3 pm. The last admission on Sunday the 22nd will be at 1 p.m.