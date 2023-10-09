Latest News

INDIANA SILVER ALERT: RILEY SPRINGSTEEN Attorney General Rokita is Providing Tips to Protect Small Business Owners from Cyber Security Threats Prairie Farms Dairy Finishing 85th Anniversary Celebration with Giveaways and Video Series “Seven to Semi”: Local Bands Marching Away to Semi-State Two Dubois County Road Closures for Today 10/09

Roger L. Schuler, 76, of Deatsville, AL (originally from Ferdinand, IN) passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at the Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, MN. Roger passed away surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.

Roger is survived by his wife, Kathy Schuler (Gore); daughter, Heather Bal and her husband, Jason, of Ray City, GA; daughter, Candida (Candi) Schneider and her fiancé, Justin Cooper, of Jasper, IN; son, Joshua Schuler, of Frostproof, FL; grandchildren, Shanntel, Andrew, Aubrie, Dakota, Wyatt, Brennan, Griffin; and great-grandchildren, Paisley, Layla, Lux, Grayson, Laykin, and Chance.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Bonnie Schuler; brother, Dean Schuler; sister, Mary Sue Hollis; sister, Ann Louisa Schuler; and infant grand-daughter, Bella.

Roger was nationally known in the foodservice industry, and created many successful businesses throughout his lifetime. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed camping, travelling, and grilling.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 11:00 AM ET until time of services at the funeral home.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post