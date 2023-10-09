Seven local high school marching bands qualified for the ISSMA Semi-State competition with their performances this past Saturday at Regionals.
Southridge received a silver rating, Paoli received a gold rating, Forest Park received a gold rating with visual distinction, South Spencer received a gold rating with music distinction, Tell City received a gold rating, and Springs Valley received a gold rating with music and visual distinction. Jasper received a gold rating with music and effect distinction.
All of these bands will be advancing to Semi-State on October 21st.
Semi-State may be a few weeks away, but let’s look at the schedule of performances: (All times Eastern)
Class B (at Pike High School, Indianapolis)
- Jasper – 3:15 p.m.
Class C (at Decatur Central High School)
- Southridge – 2 p.m.
Class D (at Franklin Community High School)
- Springs Valley – 1:30 p.m.
- Paoli – 2:00 p.m.
- Forest Park – 2:45 p.m.
- Tell City – 5:15 p.m.
- South Spencer – 6:15 p.m.
The ISSMA Scholastic Class Finals will be held on October 14th at Franklin Central High School. The local bands performing in that final competition will be:
- Heritage Hills — 11:39 a.m.
- Northeast Dubois — 1:49 p.m.