Seven local high school marching bands qualified for the ISSMA Semi-State competition with their performances this past Saturday at Regionals.

Southridge received a silver rating, Paoli received a gold rating, Forest Park received a gold rating with visual distinction, South Spencer received a gold rating with music distinction, Tell City received a gold rating, and Springs Valley received a gold rating with music and visual distinction. Jasper received a gold rating with music and effect distinction.

All of these bands will be advancing to Semi-State on October 21st. 

Semi-State may be a few weeks away, but let’s look at the schedule of performances: (All times Eastern)

Class B (at Pike High School, Indianapolis)

  • Jasper – 3:15 p.m.

Class C (at Decatur Central High School)

  • Southridge – 2 p.m.

Class D (at Franklin Community High School)

  • Springs Valley – 1:30 p.m.
  • Paoli – 2:00 p.m.
  • Forest Park – 2:45 p.m.
  • Tell City – 5:15 p.m.
  • South Spencer – 6:15 p.m.

The ISSMA Scholastic Class Finals will be held on October 14th at Franklin Central High School. The local bands performing in that final competition will be:

  • Heritage Hills — 11:39 a.m.
  • Northeast Dubois — 1:49 p.m.
By Kaitlyn Neukam

