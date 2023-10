Two roads in Dubois County have been closed today from 8 AM to 3 PM for culvert replacement projects:

County Road 1150 South between 6363 West 1150 South and State Road 161

and

Dubois Cuzco Road between 6275 E Dubois Cuzco Road and 6293 E Dubois Cuzco Road.

These areas are closed to all traffic. The road should reopen at the end of the day.