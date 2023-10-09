Prairie Farms Dairy is finishing the celebration of its 85th anniversary with Dairy Giveaways and a video series.

October 8th marked the final 85 days of 2023, and Prairie Farms Dairy announced on the 8th that its 85th Anniversary Celebration will finish with a variety of activities.

There will be three giveaways as part of the activities. The first will be from October 8th through December 31st, where one winner a day will receive a prize certificate package for $20 toward the purchase of Prairie Farms’ products.

For the second giveaway, in October, November, and December, one contestant will be randomly selected each month to win a prize package with $85 in prize certificates plus a gift box filled with Prairie Farms’ merchandise.

Lastly, the third giveaway will be at the end of the 85th Anniversary Celebration with one lucky winner receiving eighty-five $5 prize certificates valued at $425 and $850 cash.

The spotlight will shift to National Farmer’s Day on October 12th with the release of an anniversary edition video series centered around Prairie Farms’ dairy farmers. In the videos, the Compton, Willis, and Hendel families will give consumers a look at life on their dairy farms and the hard work it takes to move milk from farm to table.

One other activity for the anniversary will be a celebration of Prairie Farms’ winning streak of receiving 62 awards in the 2023 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. Prairie Farms’ World Dairy Expo award-winning products will be highlighted in recipes and videos throughout the year-end Anniversary Celebration.

For more information about the 85th Anniversary Celebration or to find the giveaway entry form, visit the 85 Days of Giveaways page, prairiefarms.com/85days/.