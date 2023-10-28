The City of Huntingburg has announced that due to sewer lateral replacement work, the following streets will be closed on Monday, October 30:

Clay Street between State Road 64 and 8th Street; and

7th Street between Clay and Shelby Streets.

The work is anticipated to take place between 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. Due to the nature of the work, 7th Street will also be closed on Tuesday, October 31.

The City of Huntingburg asks all commuters to find an alternate route during this work.